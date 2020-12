You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Unique Gift-Giving Games



The holiday season can be stressful with over-packed to-do-lists, affording Christmas presents AND this year’s added bonus–a pandemic to boot! Buzz 60’s Chandra Lanier has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:25 Published 8 hours ago COVER IMAGES AGENCY PRESENTS ITS BEST OFFBEAT IMAGES OF 2020



UK Media Agency Cover Images (COVER-IMAGES.COM) presents its best offbeat pictures of 2020. They inevitably include photographic influences from the pandemic, while elsewhere, people still managed to.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 11 hours ago Baltimore's New Year's Eve Celebration Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic



Baltimore City announced it has canceled its traditional New Year's Eve Spectacular due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:32 Published 13 hours ago