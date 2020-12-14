Leicester City find out Europa League round of 32 opponent

Premier League round-up: Liverpool draw at Man City to leave Leicester top Take a look back at the latest matches in the Premier League this weekend fromNovember 6-8. Title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City drew at the Etihad toleave Leicester top of the pile after..

Can Leicester City Do It Again? Can Leicester City Do It Again?

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.

Europa League round of 32 draw live: City discover next opponents Brendan Rodgers and his players will be eagerly watching as Leicester City learn their opponents in the first knockout round of the Europa League on Monday...

Europa League round of 32 draw details and City's potential opponents Leicester City complete their group-stage campaign at home to AEK Athens on Thursday evening, and then attention will turn to the knockout rounds in the new year

