Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leicester City find out Europa League round of 32 opponent

Leicester Mercury Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Leicester City find out Europa League round of 32 opponentLeicester City will play their round of 32 fixture in February, with the second leg at the King Power Stadium after City earned a seeding by winning their group.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
Can Leicester City Do It Again? [Video]

Can Leicester City Do It Again?

Can Leicester City Do It Again?

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:09Published
Premier League round-up: Liverpool draw at Man City to leave Leicester top [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool draw at Man City to leave Leicester top

Take a look back at the latest matches in the Premier League this weekend fromNovember 6-8. Title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City drew at the Etihad toleave Leicester top of the pile after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Europa League round of 32 draw live: City discover next opponents

Europa League round of 32 draw live: City discover next opponents Brendan Rodgers and his players will be eagerly watching as Leicester City learn their opponents in the first knockout round of the Europa League on Monday...
Leicester Mercury

Europa League round of 32 draw details and City's potential opponents

Europa League round of 32 draw details and City's potential opponents Leicester City complete their group-stage campaign at home to AEK Athens on Thursday evening, and then attention will turn to the knockout rounds in the new year
Leicester Mercury

Leicester City team news v AEK Athens: Seven changes as stars rested

Leicester City team news v AEK Athens: Seven changes as stars rested Leicester City have rotated considerably again for their final Europa League group game, which they need to win to secure top spot and earn a seed for the round...
Leicester Mercury