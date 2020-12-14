Europa League: Man Utd face La Liga leaders Real Sociedad

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jose: Man Utd among Europa favourites



Tottenham's Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United are one of the favourites to win the Europa League - but believes they should not be in the competition after dropping out of the Champions.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:16 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Man Utd face La Liga leaders Sociedad & Arsenal draw Benfica in Europa League Manchester United will face David Silva's La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last 32 of the Europa League.

BBC News 26 minutes ago



Europa League draw: Man United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester and Rangers discover last-32 opponents with Red Devils facing trip to David Silva’s Real Sociedad side Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester and Rangers have learned their Europa League round of 32 opponents following the draw this afternoon. The...

talkSPORT 34 minutes ago



