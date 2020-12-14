Global  
 

Europa League: Man Utd face La Liga leaders Real Sociedad

BBC Sport Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Manchester United will face David Silva's La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last 32 of the Europa League.
