|
|
Europa League: Man Utd face La Liga leaders Real Sociedad
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Manchester United will face David Silva's La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the last 32 of the Europa League.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Jose: Man Utd among Europa favourites
Tottenham's Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United are one of the favourites to win the Europa League - but believes they should not be in the competition after dropping out of the Champions..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:16Published
Related news from verified sources
|