Gov. DeWine issues variance allowing Browns to host fans for MNF despite statewide curfew



Browns fans get curfew exemption for Monday Night Football Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:34 Published 4 days ago

Clay Travis is all in on Baker's Browns taking down Lamar's Ravens in Week 14 | FOX BET LIVE



The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a dominating win against the Dallas Cowboys, making them slight favorites in their upcoming match up against the Cleveland Browns. But Clay Travis is all in on Baker.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:55 Published 5 days ago