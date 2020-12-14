Matt Hancock confirms London Tier 3 decision to rule out fans at grounds

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty on 'concerning' rise of Covid cases in the South East



Health Secretary Matt Hancock, England's chief medical officer Chris Whittydiscuss the rise in coronavirus cases in London and areas of Essex and Kent. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published 4 days ago Stratford-on-Avon challenges Tier 3 status



Stratford-on-Avon District Council is challenging the Government's decision toput the area into Tier 3 after the national lockdown restrictions ended. Theauthority sent a Judicial Review pre-action.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 2 weeks ago Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine



The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 2 weeks ago