Brian Westbrook: Doug Pederson's making a mistake not committing to Jalen Hurts as starting QB | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Brian Westbrook: Doug Pederson's making a mistake not committing to Jalen Hurts as starting QB | FIRST THINGS FIRSTBrian Westbrook joins the show to break down his Philadelphia Eagles' win with Jalen Hurts leading the pack. Westbrook feels head coach Doug Pederson should just call Hurts as the starting quarterback at this point and allow the team to gain momentum and excitement around this win against the New Orleans Saints.
Related news from verified sources

