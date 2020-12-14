Keyontae Johnson, Florida player who collapsed on court, is in a medically-induced coma, grandfather says

Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy' A major Florida newspaper has issued an apology for previously endorsing incumbent Rep. Michael Waltz of the state's 6th district. Waltz was reelected to maintain his seat in the 2020 general election...

Florida residents await Supreme Court ruling on Affordable Care Act



As the U.S. Supreme Court considers arguments for striking down the Affordable Care Act, Florida residents who have health care coverage with it wonder about its future. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:42 Published on November 10, 2020