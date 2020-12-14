Keyontae Johnson, Florida player who collapsed on court, is in a medically-induced coma, grandfather says
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court Saturday at Florida State and was transported to hospital in an emotional scene.
Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court Saturday at Florida State and was transported to hospital in an emotional scene.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources