Keyontae Johnson, Florida player who collapsed on court, is in a medically-induced coma, grandfather says

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court Saturday at Florida State and was transported to hospital in an emotional scene.
News video: Keyontae Johnson collapse 'one of the worst things I've seen'

Keyontae Johnson collapse 'one of the worst things I've seen' 01:31

 SportsPulse: Gainseville Sun reporter Graham Hall recounts the terrifying moment Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court and the current state of the Gators star.

