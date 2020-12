You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Does Kyrie Irving Face a Make or Break Season with Nets?



Nets point guard Kyrie Irving's return from injury adds pressure to perform in the upcoming NBA season with superstar teammate Kevin Durant. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:58 Published 6 days ago Skip Bayless: James Harden joining Kyrie & Durant at Nets would be a 'chaotic disaster' | UNDISPUTED



According to reports, Kevin Durant recently spoke with Houston Rockets star James Harden about the possibility of playing together in Brooklyn. If the Rockets were to decide to move on from Harden, the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:23 Published on November 16, 2020