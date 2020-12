NCAA to play entire women's basketball tourney at 1 site, eyes Texas Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

The NCAA plans to stage the entire women's basketball tournament in one geographic area and San Antonio is the likely host site. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources NCAA to play women's NCAA tourney at one site The NCAA plans to stage the entire women's basketball tournament in one geographic area and is in talks with San Antonio to be the host site.

ESPN 4 hours ago