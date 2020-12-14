|
|
Cleveland Indians to change their name
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The Cleveland Indians are changing their name — they just don't know to what or when. Expressing that “it's time," owner Paul Dolan said that after months of…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name
Cleveland to Drop 'Indians'
From MLB Name.
The team has not yet commented on the name change, but said it did not dispute the initial report by 'The New York Times.'.
The "Indians" name was..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02Published
|
|
Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT
Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Ryan..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:08Published
Related news from verified sources
|