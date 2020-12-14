Cleveland Indians to change their name

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name



Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name. The team has not yet commented on the name change, but said it did not dispute the initial report by 'The New York Times.'. The "Indians" name was.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02 Published 6 hours ago

What Should the Cleveland Baseball Team's New Name Be?



After 105 years, the Cleveland Indians will change their name. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:16 Published 6 hours ago