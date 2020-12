Glenn Hoddle tips Jose Mourinho to play weakened team against Wolfsberger Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Tottenham Hotspur have been drawn against Wolfsberger AC in the Europa League first knockout round and Glenn Hoddle has delivered his verdict on the upcoming tie Tottenham Hotspur have been drawn against Wolfsberger AC in the Europa League first knockout round and Glenn Hoddle has delivered his verdict on the upcoming tie 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like