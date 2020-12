You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arteta: I still love managing Arsenal



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on his first year at the club as they prepare to face Everton in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:48 Published 2 days ago Arteta: We shot ourselves in the foot



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Gabriel's red card halted Arsenal's momentum against Southampton but was happy with a point after playing more than half an hour with 10 men Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:37 Published 3 days ago 'Arsenal will succeed under Arteta'



Mikel Arteta will have Arsenal climbing the table but success will take time, says David Ornstein of The Athletic. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Arsenal release injury news on three key first-team stars ahead of Burnley clash Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is sweating over the fitness of David Luiz and Thomas Partey ahead of Sunday's clash with Burnley, while Gabriel Martinelli is close...

Daily Star 1 week ago