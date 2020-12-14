Global  
 

Cricket: Ugly scenes as ex-Bangladesh captain clashes with young teammate

New Zealand Herald Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Cricket: Ugly scenes as ex-Bangladesh captain clashes with young teammateFans have reacted angrily to a wild moment of aggression from Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim in a T20 match in Dhaka.The incident occurred late in a knockout match between Rahim's Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal in Bangladesh's...
