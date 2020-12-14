Did the Steelers Trick Us with How Good They Were? - Charlotte Wilder | FOX NFL
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Charlotte Wilder can see the hot takes now: that Pittsburgh was never that good. She thinks the Steelers are losing steam by losing two in a row, but Buffalo has found their savior in Josh Allen.
