IND vs AUS: 'Cheteshwar Pujara can once again hurt Aussies,' says Matthew Hayden
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes India's Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the very few batsmen in world cricket who can hurt the opposition teams despite his low strike rate.
Pujara amassed 521 runs with three centuries and earned the Man-of-the-Series award in 2018-19 series Down Under and will once...
