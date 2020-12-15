Global  
 

CL: Neymar's Paris St Germain face Lionel Messi's Barcelona in Last 16

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain, last season's beaten finalists, will face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League while Liverpool were paired with RB Leipzig in Monday's draw. French champions PSG will relish another chance to avenge their soul-destroying 'Remontada' defeat to the Catalan giants in 2017. Having beaten...
