Seria A: Cristiano Ronaldo marks 100th appearance with a brace vs Genoa Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 100th game for Juventus with a pair of penalties in a 3-1 success over Genoa on Sunday, as the champions closed the gap on Serie A leaders AC Milan who were held at home against Parma. French defender Theo Hernandez's brace rescued a point at the death for AC Milan who came from two goals down to draw... 👓 View full article

