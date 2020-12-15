Seria A: Cristiano Ronaldo marks 100th appearance with a brace vs Genoa
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 100th game for Juventus with a pair of penalties in a 3-1 success over Genoa on Sunday, as the champions closed the gap on Serie A leaders AC Milan who were held at home against Parma. French defender Theo Hernandez's brace rescued a point at the death for AC Milan who came from two goals down to draw...
