‘A massive opportunity’: Chris Sutton previews Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Chris Sutton believes that Tottenham Hotspur will view their trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool FC as a “massive opportunity” to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race. Both sides dropped points over the weekend as they were held to draws by Crystal Palace and Fulham to leave them neck and […]
