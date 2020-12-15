‘A massive opportunity’: Chris Sutton previews Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Chris Sutton believes that Tottenham Hotspur will view their trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool FC as a “massive opportunity” to lay down a marker in the Premier League title race. Both sides dropped points over the weekend as they were held to draws by Crystal Palace and Fulham to leave them neck and […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

