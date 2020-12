China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said it would fine Alibaba, Tencent-backed China Literature and Shenzhen Hive Box 500,000 yuan ($76,464) each. 👓 View full article

