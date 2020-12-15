Ex-Australia Test all-rounder Eric Freeman passes away at age 76 Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former Australia Test all-rounder Eric Freeman has passed away at the age of 76. Freeman became Australia's 244th men's Test cricketer when he made his debut against India at the Gabba in 1968, removing both openers in the tourist's first innings with his right-arm fast-mediums.



His finest series in the baggy green came... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

