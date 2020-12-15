Cameron Green to make Test debut in Adelaide if declared fit
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said that Cameron Green will make his Test debut in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar series beginning Thursday at the Adelaide Oval if declared fit.
Green is undergoing concussion protocols after getting hit on the head during a warm-up tie against the touring Indians last...
Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said that Cameron Green will make his Test debut in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar series beginning Thursday at the Adelaide Oval if declared fit.
Green is undergoing concussion protocols after getting hit on the head during a warm-up tie against the touring Indians last...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources