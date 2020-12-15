Global  
 

Cameron Green to make Test debut in Adelaide if declared fit

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said that Cameron Green will make his Test debut in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar series beginning Thursday at the Adelaide Oval if declared fit.

Green is undergoing concussion protocols after getting hit on the head during a warm-up tie against the touring Indians last...
