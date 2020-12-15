Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Max brilliant in F1 Abu Dhabi! By Peter Windsor

F1-Fansite Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Peter Windsor looks back at Max Verstappen's superbly-composed pole lap for the Abu Dhabi GP. Max was not quickest in any of the three sectors but managed his tyres to perfection, enabling Red Bull-Honda to out-qualify Mercedes for the first time this season. Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the first two sectors but his tyre.....check out full post »
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like