Max brilliant in F1 Abu Dhabi! By Peter Windsor Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Peter Windsor looks back at Max Verstappen's superbly-composed pole lap for the Abu Dhabi GP. Max was not quickest in any of the three sectors but managed his tyres to perfection, enabling Red Bull-Honda to out-qualify Mercedes for the first time this season. Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the first two sectors but his tyre.....check out full post » 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

