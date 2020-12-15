Global  
 

Premier League set to introduce concussion substitutes next month as former Arsenal physio Gary Lewin warns over ‘maintaining football’s integrity’ with law change

talkSPORT Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The Premier League is reportedly set to introduce concussion substitutes next month. The 20 top-flight clubs will vote in favour of the new rule, which will be confirmed on Thursday. The Sun claim there is ‘unanimous support’ to have concussion substitutes from January 1. It will see Premier League managers able to bring on a […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Taylor on concussion subs and five subs in PL

Taylor on concussion subs and five subs in PL 01:43

 PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor says there is an 'increasing willingness' to adopt concussion substitutes in football and expressed his disappointment the Premier League has not returned to five substitutes.

