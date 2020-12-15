Premier League set to introduce concussion substitutes next month as former Arsenal physio Gary Lewin warns over ‘maintaining football’s integrity’ with law change

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Premier League as competitive as ever’



West Ham manager David Moyes believes the Premier League is as competitive as it has ever been, insisting there is not much to separate the teams this season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Leicester



Tottenham will be looking to bounce straight back from their defeat againstLiverpool when they host Leicester on Sunday. Take a look at the stats here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 2 days ago Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool



Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday to take on Crystal Palace in theday's early Premier League kickoff. Take a look at the stats here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 2 days ago