Callum Smith reveals what Floyd Mayweather told him about Canelo Alvarez fight when they met in person three years ago

talkSPORT Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Callum Smith has told talkSPORT.com about the time he spoke to the only man ever to beat Canelo Alvarez – Floyd Mayweather. Britain’s WBA super-middleweight world champion takes on the Mexican pound-for-pound king on Saturday night in Texas, with the vacant WBC title also on the line. Canelo currently has a record of 53-1-2 (36 […]
