Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LeBron James Family Foundation unveils next ambitious project for Akron, Ohio

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
LeBron James and his charitable organization announced plans to open House Three Thirty, a multi-purpose space for job training and community events.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: LeBron James Family Foundation launches plans for House Three Thirty - a mixed-use space offering range of services

LeBron James Family Foundation launches plans for House Three Thirty - a mixed-use space offering range of services 01:50

 LeBron James Family Foundation launches plans for House Three Thirty - a mixed-use space offering range of services

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The LeBron James Family Foundation Continues to Transform Akron Community With House Three Thirty [Video]

The LeBron James Family Foundation Continues to Transform Akron Community With House Three Thirty

LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) announces plans for House Three Thirty, an innovative, multi-use space for I PROMISE families and the entire community to gather and engage in immediately..

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 01:17Published
LeBron James Asks for Help Finding Killer of His Friend's Sister [Video]

LeBron James Asks for Help Finding Killer of His Friend's Sister

LeBron James Asks for Help Finding Killer of His Friend's Sister. According to CNN, 37-year-old Ericka Weems, the sister of the NBA star's friend, Brandon Weems, was shot and killed in her..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
LeBron James asks for help finding killer of his friend's sister [Video]

LeBron James asks for help finding killer of his friend's sister

According to CNN, 37-year-old Ericka Weems, the sister of the NBA star's friend, Brandon Weems, was shot and killed in her home.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Lebron James Envisions Community Center in His Hometown Akron

Lebron James Envisions Community Center in His Hometown Akron Two years after the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, opened its doors for children to have a better education and a better future, the Los Angeles Lakers star,...
HNGN