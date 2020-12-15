Both teams to score at Genoa vs AC Milan 4/5 for Wednesday’s Serie A showdown Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Competition: Serie A Market: Both teams to score Odds: 4/5 @ 888sport In a showdown between two sides who find themselves firmly battling it out at opposite ends of the Serie A table, Genoa vs AC Milan will take place on Wednesday night. Starting with the hosts, while Genoa might have put in a spirited display […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

