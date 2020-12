You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Parry: Everyone had affection for Houllier



Former Liverpool chief executive Rick Parry says Gerard Houllier was a 'great manager' and a popular figure at Anfield. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:05 Published 5 hours ago Klopp: Houllier influential to Liverpool



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises the influence former boss Gerard Houllier had at the club after the Frenchman died at the age of 73. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:55 Published 5 hours ago 'Houllier made me love Liverpool'



Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann admits Gerard Houllier's approach to management made him fall in love with the club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:29 Published 22 hours ago