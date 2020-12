PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 6 days ago Video Credit:- Published Jose Mourinho hails Hugo Lloris as Premier League’s best keeper 00:53 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called has Hugo Lloris the best goalkeeper inthe Premier League despite his role in Crystal Palace’s goal in a 1-1 draw atSelhurst Park. Lloris was unable to hold Eberechi Eze’s free-kick, whichallowed Jeffrey Schlupp to ram home an 81st-minute equaliser to cancel...