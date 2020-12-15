Global  
 

Trailblazing sports journalist Jeannie Morris dies at age 85

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Sports journalist Jeannie Morris, a pioneer for female reporters who became the first woman to report live from the Super Bowl, died Monday at age 85.
 Award-winning sports reporter and CBS 2 legend Jeannie Morris has died. She was 85 years old.

