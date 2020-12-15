CBS Sports, Nickelodeon Set To Air Special Kid-Focused Broadcast Of NFL Wild Card Game January 10

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jeannie Morris, Trailblazing Sports Reporter And CBS 2 Legend, Dies At 85



Award-winning sports reporter and CBS 2 legend Jeannie Morris has died. She was 85 years old. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:25 Published 17 hours ago NFC East Preview Week 14: Can The Giants Hold On To The Division Lead?



CBS New York sports anchor Steve Overmyer breaks down games in the NFC East for Week 14. The Giants look to fend off the Cardinals, while Washington tries to maintain some momentum against the 49ers... Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 06:15 Published 4 days ago Cris Collinsworth Apologizes For On-Air Comments He Made During Ravens-Steelers Game



Longtime sports announcer Cris Collinsworth said he is "sick" over his comments on-air during the Ravens-Steelers matchup Wednesday, when he said he was "blown away" by female Steelers fans.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago