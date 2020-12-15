|
|
New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Rams picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 15 game?
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The New York Jets (0-13) and Los Angeles Rams (9-4) face off on Sunday in a Week 15 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Fanalysis NFL Week 15: Jets & Giants Games
CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 15 with sports investment analyst Jared Smith, of SportsGrid, in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 06:08Published
|
Fanalysis NFL Week 15: Top Plays
CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 15 with sports investment analyst Jared Smith, of SportsGrid, in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 08:52Published
Related news from verified sources
|