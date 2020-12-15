Hereford FC v St Neots Town- FA Trophy live updates Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

HEREFORD FC take on St Neots Town this evening in the FA Trophy. The Bulls will be looking for a second win at Edgar Street in three days following Saturday's 2-1 home victory over AFC Fylde 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Hereford FC get home draw in FA Trophy HEREFORD FC have drawn St Neots Town at home in the second round of the FA Trophy.

Hereford Times 6 days ago





