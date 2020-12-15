Global  
 

Hereford FC v St Neots Town- FA Trophy live updates

Hereford Times Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
HEREFORD FC take on St Neots Town this evening in the FA Trophy. The Bulls will be looking for a second win at Edgar Street in three days following Saturday's 2-1 home victory over AFC Fylde
Hereford FC get home draw in FA Trophy

 HEREFORD FC have drawn St Neots Town at home in the second round of the FA Trophy.
Hereford Times