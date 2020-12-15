Global  
 

Colin Cowherd on Ravens’ win over Browns: ‘We still haven’t seen the best of Lamar Jackson’ | THE HERD

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Colin Cowherd on Ravens’ win over Browns: ‘We still haven’t seen the best of Lamar Jackson’ | THE HERDLamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens on a nail biting come-from-behind victory against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Colin Cowherd explains why this game showed we haven't seen the best of Lamar Jackson yet.
News video: Lamar Jackson Denies Rumor He Was Using Bathroom During Ravens-Browns Game

Lamar Jackson Denies Rumor He Was Using Bathroom During Ravens-Browns Game 00:39

 When Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson disappeared late in Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns, fans began speculating what led him to leave the field. It was cramps, not having to use the bathroom. Katie Johnston reports.

