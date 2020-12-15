Global  
 

Skip Bayless: Baker Mayfield is now a top 10 QB, he’s better without Odell Beckham Jr. | UNDISPUTED

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Skip Bayless: Baker Mayfield is now a top 10 QB, he’s better without Odell Beckham Jr. | UNDISPUTEDDespite taking the L last night, Baker Mayfield played one of his best games of the year. Baker threw for a season-high 343 pass yards and scored 3 total touchdowns. Mayfield seems totally comfortable in new coach Kevin Stefanski’s play-action system, and still has the Browns right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield's performance against the Ravens.
