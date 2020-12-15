Arsenal fan calls for Sam Allardyce appointment after slamming Mikel Arteta
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Arsenal would replace the struggling Mikel Arteta with veteran boss Sam Allardyce if one disgruntled Gunners supporter had his way amid their poor run of form in the Premier League
Arsenal would replace the struggling Mikel Arteta with veteran boss Sam Allardyce if one disgruntled Gunners supporter had his way amid their poor run of form in the Premier League
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources