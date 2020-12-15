Arsenal fan calls for Sam Allardyce appointment after slamming Mikel Arteta

‘Sam Allardyce would do a job at Arsenal’ – Frank the Gooner ‘deadly serious’ as he calls for Big Sam to replace under-fire ‘PE teacher’ Mikel Arteta Mikel Arteta out, Big Sam in? That is what one Arsenal fan called for on talkSPORT’s Sports Bar on Monday night. Frank the Gooner slammed ‘PE teacher’...

talkSPORT 13 hours ago



