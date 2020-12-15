Global  
 

Arsenal fan calls for Sam Allardyce appointment after slamming Mikel Arteta

Daily Star Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Arsenal fan calls for Sam Allardyce appointment after slamming Mikel ArtetaArsenal would replace the struggling Mikel Arteta with veteran boss Sam Allardyce if one disgruntled Gunners supporter had his way amid their poor run of form in the Premier League
News video: Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley

Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley 00:45

 Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka's red card in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Burnley was"a mistake". After a goalless first half, Arsenal started to work Nick Popewith a number of chances as the hosts built up a head of steam only for GranitXhaka to be sent off with 58 minutes on the clock, a VAR check...

