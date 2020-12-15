Confirmed: The West Brom team to face Man City
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Man City vs West Brom - Albion reporter Joe Chapman will be providing all of the analysis from the Etihad this evening as West Brom eye a huge shock against Pep's title-chasers.
Man City vs West Brom - Albion reporter Joe Chapman will be providing all of the analysis from the Etihad this evening as West Brom eye a huge shock against Pep's title-chasers.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources