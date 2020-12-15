Global  
 

One News Page

Indigenous activist pleased to hear Cleveland MLB team plans to drop nickname

CBC.ca Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Indigenous activist Douglas Cardinal is applauding Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team for deciding to change its name and thinks Cleveland's decision will have a "ripple effect" on other pro clubs with similar team names.
