Indigenous activist pleased to hear Cleveland MLB team plans to drop nickname
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Indigenous activist Douglas Cardinal is applauding Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team for deciding to change its name and thinks Cleveland's decision will have a "ripple effect" on other pro clubs with similar team names.
Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Ryan Brooks reports.