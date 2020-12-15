Global  
 

Joe Cole reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-1 loss at Wolves

The Sport Review Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Joe Cole has admitted his surprise at Chelsea FC’s nervous performance in their 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night. The Blues travelled to Wolves looking to avoid back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time in 2020 after a 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park last weekend. Chelsea FC […]
