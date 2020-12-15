Liverpool v Tottenham: Victor Wanyama's wonder strike, Mohamed Salah's magic - best goals at Anfield

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper



Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died atthe age of 72. Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Divisiontitles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published on November 15, 2020