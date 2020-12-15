Peter Wright dyes beard and eyebrows as The Grinch at World Darts Championship
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Peter Wright began his attempt to retain his PDC World Darts Championship title at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday evening - and he decided to channel The Grinch to the delight of his supporters
