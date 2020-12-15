Global  
 

Indigenous leadership needs to be at heart of creating sports programming, says NAIG CEO

CBC.ca Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Five years ago today the TRC's results were released, including 94 "calls to action." Nos. 87 to 91 called upon governments, national and international sporting officials to collaborate with Indigenous Peoples on several fronts. But gaps in youth community sport programming on First Nations still exist.
