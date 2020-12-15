Global  
 

West Brom pick up first Premier League point against Man City in NINE years as Pep Guardiola’s side held by strugglers

talkSPORT Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
West Brom ended a run of 13 straight Premier League defeats against Man City as they drew 1-1 at the Etihad on Tuesday night. City opened the scoring through Ilkay Gundogan and it appeared to be business as normal for Pep Guardiola’s side. The Baggies scored a surprise equaliser, which was a Ruben Dias own […]
