Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson speaking, calling teammates via FaceTime
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is speaking with family members and doctors and was even able to FaceTime his teammates Tuesday, his parents said in a statement released by the school.
