Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson speaking, calling teammates via FaceTime

CBC.ca Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is speaking with family members and doctors and was even able to FaceTime his teammates Tuesday, his parents said in a statement released by the school.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Keyontae Johnson collapse 'one of the worst things I've seen'

Keyontae Johnson collapse 'one of the worst things I've seen' 01:31

 SportsPulse: Gainseville Sun reporter Graham Hall recounts the terrifying moment Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court and the current state of the Gators star.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson in stable condition, breathing on his own, parents say

 Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is now able to speak and his condition has been upgraded after he collapsed during a game Saturday.
USATODAY.com

Keyontae Johnson, Florida player who collapsed on court, is in a medically-induced coma, grandfather says

 Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court Saturday at Florida State and was transported to hospital in an emotional scene.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just JaredCBS News

College Basketball Star, Keyontae Johnson, in "Critical But Stable Condition" After Collapsing on Court

 Keyontae Johnson, a basketball player for the University of Florida, remains hospitalized after he collapsed during the team's game against Florida State on...
E! Online