Slaven Bilic set to be SACKED as West Brom manager despite draw at Manchester City with Sam Allardyce in frame to take charge of Premier League strugglers
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Slaven Bilic is facing the sack as West Brom manager. talkSPORT understands the Baggies are set to announce his departure on Wednesday, with Sam Allardyce among the leading contenders to succeed him in the Hawthorns hotseat. West Brom put in a battling display against Manchester City on Tuesday night and impressively held Pep Guardiola’s side […]
