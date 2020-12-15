Slaven Bilic set to be SACKED as West Brom manager despite draw at Manchester City with Sam Allardyce in frame to take charge of Premier League strugglers

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16?



Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzigin the last 16 next year. Manchester City will also face Bundesliga oppositionin the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago Ole: Best derby performance of my time in charge



Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that he was happy with his side's defence and admitted that the team's performance was the best derby display of his time in charge after.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:41 Published 3 days ago Guardiola: It was a good point



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that he was pleased with a point against a strong Manchester United team after there goalless draw in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:02 Published 3 days ago