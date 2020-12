David Moyes says finances ruined West Ham transfer swoop for Eberechi Eze Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Hammers manager wanted to bring Eze to east London but initially couldn't before the sale of Grady Diangana paved the way The Hammers manager wanted to bring Eze to east London but initially couldn't before the sale of Grady Diangana paved the way 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like