Manchester City 1-1 West Brom: Guardiola thwarted again as Baggies survive siege

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Manchester City were held again in the Premier League as West Brom snatched a 1-1 draw thanks to Ruben Dias’ own goal. On the back of a lacklustre Manchester derby, City once again lacked the cutting edge they have so often shown under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage.  Ilkay Gundogan’s 30th-minute strike – his first in the […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Struggling West Brom sack Slaven Bilic amid reports of role for Sam Allardyce

Struggling West Brom sack Slaven Bilic amid reports of role for Sam Allardyce 01:11

 West Brom have sacked manager Slaven Bilic less than 24 hours after he led thepromoted side to a creditable draw at Manchester City.

