Tokyo Games torch relay opens in 100 days with 10,000 torchbearers

CBC.ca Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Games will start in just over three months, and it faces the same questions as the Olympics about being held safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
