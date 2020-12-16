College Football Playoff ranking: Top four stay the same heading into final week

College Football Betting Guide Week 15: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions
Betting guide for this week's College Football action
College Football Playoff rankings 3.0: Committee's decisions suggest Ohio State will be given benefit of doubt
SportsPulse: Despite cancellations Ohio State shouldn't be sweating their shot at the College Football Playoff according to Dan Wolken.
Spartan football, College Hoops, a Lion’s win, and more
This week on Press Pass, join Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they break down Spartan football, College Hoops, a Lion’s win, and more.