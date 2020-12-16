Barcelona will never have a player like Lionel Messi – Koeman
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman insisted the LaLiga giants will never have a player like Lionel Messi as the superstar stands on the cusp of equalling Pele’s record. Messi is within one goal of matching Pele’s one-club goals record ahead of Wednesday’s showdown against leaders Real Sociedad. Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has netted 642 […]
Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman insisted the LaLiga giants will never have a player like Lionel Messi as the superstar stands on the cusp of equalling Pele’s record. Messi is within one goal of matching Pele’s one-club goals record ahead of Wednesday’s showdown against leaders Real Sociedad. Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has netted 642 […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources