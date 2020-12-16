Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barcelona will never have a player like Lionel Messi – Koeman

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman insisted the LaLiga giants will never have a player like Lionel Messi as the superstar stands on the cusp of equalling Pele’s record. Messi is within one goal of matching Pele’s one-club goals record ahead of Wednesday’s showdown against leaders Real Sociedad. Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has netted 642 […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Koeman feeling comfortable despite poor Barca results [Video]

Koeman feeling comfortable despite poor Barca results

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match at home to Levante.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:07Published
Lewandowski, Messi & Ronaldo shortlisted for FIFA Best Awards [Video]

Lewandowski, Messi & Ronaldo shortlisted for FIFA Best Awards

File footage of some of the finalists for this year's FIFA Best Awards including Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:25Published
Is Messi vs. Ronaldo a Rivalry? [Video]

Is Messi vs. Ronaldo a Rivalry?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus defeated Lionel Messi in Barcelona 3-0 but after the match Ronaldo said he has never seen Messi as a true rival, despite the endless comparisons between the two

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Records Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could still break as Barcelona host Juventus in Champions League

 What more can be said about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? Their rivalry will go down as one of the greatest in football history as both players did all...
talkSPORT