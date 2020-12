You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Daughter pranks her mother by putting coal in her face mask



This hilarious clip shows a bemused mother taking off her face mask to discover her face had turned completely BLACK after her daughter tampered with the covering.Grandmother and mother Dawn Young, 55,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago Black Friday Scaled Back This Year



This Black Friday, stores have cut back hours and there are plenty of deals online. But as CBS2's Christina Fan reports, that didn't stop some shoppers from heading to stores for certain items. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:31 Published on November 27, 2020 Dog walker captures incredible footage of big cat sighting in the Welsh countryside amid fears a PUMA is on the loose



This is the moment a dog walker came face-to-face with a big cat while walking through woodland at night in a terrifying encounter with a suspected PUMA. Toby Matthews, 32, captured incredible footage.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published on November 23, 2020